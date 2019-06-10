Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the EV company's utility vehicle "won't look like a normal truck," during a recent podcast.

This is not new information as the automobile visionary once described the Tesla pickup truck as something that won't feel out of place in the movie Blade Runner and even used the words "futuristic" and "cyberpunk" to describe the vehicle that's expected to be officially introduced next year. In fact, it will be so futuristic that Tesla's chief engineer actually believes that it won't sell as well as they would expect it to and that they would have to come out with a version that has a more conventional design.

Musk's statement has inspired designers and engineers to come up with their own concept of the Tesla pickup and have created some pretty cool renderings of steampunk-inspired pickups that pretty much got people excited for the real thing.

But how exactly would Musk's Tesla pickup look like? During the podcast, the CEO explained that the teaser that was shown during the announcement of the Tesla Model Y last April is definitely the front of the cab and not the rear. This is one of the solid clues as to what the pickup would look like once it is launched.

There are still no solid design renderings but the project is definitely something that has excited the Tesla CEO so we know that it might be something out of this world. We also know that it will be large, something that Musk once described to fit Andre the Giant. This makes sense as the CEO said that the Tesla pickup will have the functionality of the F-150 trucks of Ford.

"I actually don't know if a lot of people will buy this pickup truck or not, but I don't care. If there's only a small number of people that like that truck, I guess we'll make a more conventional truck in the future. But it's the thing that I am personally most fired up about," Musk said.

The design of the pickup remains unclear up to now but we do have a few information of the other features of the truck including a battery capability that could run to 100 kWh, a dual motor all-wheel drive engine, 300,000 pounds of towing capabilities and 400 to a 500-mile range on a full charge.

