Tesla CEO Elon Musk has achieved what other car brands have rarely done before: get people interested in a new vehicle whose actual design hasn't even been revealed yet.

We're talking, of course, about the yet-to-be-released Tesla pickup which was teased earlier this year during the launch of the Tesla Model Y. With only an obscure photo of the EV company's next utility vehicle, imaginations have run wild as to what the new automobile would look like. Adding fuel to the fire is Musk's statement about how the pickup would look like, with Tesla's chief engineer describing it as "cyberpunk" and saying it would actually look right at home in a "Blade Runner" movie.

There have been numerous concepts that have come out, including concept artist Emre Husmen's design which showed the pickup with considerable ground clearance and a massive body make. The artist based the headlights on the Model X's front fascia, which is already quite modern to begin with.

Now, a new design concept has emerged and it's not only gorgeous but is regarded as one of the most believable if the Tesla teaser is to be considered. According to a report from Electrek, the new render is courtesy of Justin Duel James (Duelj) who was able to come up with a beautiful Tesla pickup design by incorporating the teaser image as part of the truck.

Putting the teaser portion as part of the front of the pickup, James also incorporated what the report described as "suicide doors." Also glaring in the design is a significantly small bed which would most likely affect Musk's vision of coming out with a pickup that'll replicate the functionality of the classic Ford F-150 series.

Of course, the pickup itself is already radical to begin with, so a smaller bed might not affect the whole vision at all. In an interview with "Ride the Lightning" podcast, Musk said that the Tesla pickup aims "to be a better truck than a Ford F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality and be a better sports car than a standard Porsche 911."

Going back to the concept design, James' concept is striking because of the whole glass front which definitely gives the vehicle an out-of-this-world appeal. The design pretty much shows what Musk had in mind for the Tesla pickup, something which the CEO actually believes won't appeal to everyone. He also said that they might come out with something that's more conventional but still runs on electric cells.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.