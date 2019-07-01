Among Tesla's most anticipated vehicles, the Tesla pickup truck is considered to be the most mysterious.

There's little that we know of the Tesla's next utility vehicle except for an ambiguous teaser revealed during the Model Y launch and statements from Tesla CEO Elon Musk wherein he described the pickup to be "cyberpunk." The lack of information can be both boon and bane for the EV company because it has definitely created an unusual interest in the truck but at the same time making analysts doubtful of the vehicle's success once it launches sometime next year.

Despite the lack of information, however, we are blessed by a number of concept designs that make the waiting more exciting. We've had some out of the world concepts such as artist Emre Husmen's design which showcased the EV pickup as a bold vehicle that wouldn't feel out of place in a Blade Runner movie - a design aesthetic that Musk is gunning for.

Then there's the fan design found on Reddit which seems pretty believable because Reddit user and designer u/greenfruit used cues from the teaser to come up with his own version. The design, described being "cab forward," shows that the truck takes up most of the vehicle with a significantly smaller bed at the back. The bed looks exactly like what Musk teased during the Model Y reveal.

Now another fan design is also making the rounds on the internet which could definitely come straight out of the imagination of Tesla's senior engineer. The concept design from u/madmax_br5 on Reddit shows a futuristic pickup with an ultra-configurable bed.

According to a report, the design suggests that the bed can be extended, folded, lowered to create a ramp that could carry another vehicle and even have enough loading capacity for a camper to be put on top.

This is a pretty nifty idea and aligns well with Musk's vision of the Tesla pickup being as functional as the famous Ford F-150 series yet remains unique the way Tesla vehicles always had.

At any rate, even if we only have a few info on how the Tesla pickup would turn out, we're pretty sure that it's going to be an exciting vehicle. The pickup is expected to have a powerful 300,000 pounds towing capacity and a range that could reach 300 to 500 miles on a full charge.

