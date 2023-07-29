Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Doing Test Runs in California Sporting 'Competitor' Ford F-150's Wraps

Tesla's much awaited Cybertruck was spotted doing test drives in California, according to reports. The Tesla test mule was spotted with a wrap that makes it look like a Ford F-150 pickup truck, the US media reported.

The cybertruck was seen being transported on a truck in Livermore, California, IANS reported citing Electrek.

On prototype cars, Tesla rarely used camouflage or wraps, but lately, the Cybertruck has been seen more frequently with wraps.

Some people believe that the auto-maker is wrapping the Cybertruck prototypes to hide the final production design, while others speculate that the company is testing wraps since it is going to be the only way to make the vehicle look different

"CEO Elon Musk has always set his sights on the F-150 as a competitor for the Cybertruck," the report said.

Earlier this month, the auto-maker had announced that it built the "first Cybertruck."

However, with the release of its quarter two (Q2) earnings, the company confirmed that it is currently only producing release candidates-- last step before the official start of production.

Also, the pickup truck was recently spotted with a new darker camouflage wrap which was better at hiding the electric pickup truck's design features.

Last month, the electric pickup truck's prototype was spotted arriving in New Zealand by plane, possibly for its last winter testing.

While the vehicle was covered, it was easy to recognise the electric pickup truck.

Earlier, a prototype of the truck was spotted going through a drive-through in California and it was equipped with camouflage.

Another Cybertruck prototype was spotted stuck in a field in rural Texas in May this year.

The company had claimed that the electric pickup truck would hit the market by the end of 2021 when it first announced the Cybertruck in 2019.