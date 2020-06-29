In a shocking news from Karachi in Pakistan, four gunmen opened fire at the Pakistan Stock Exchange and have already left six people dead. Three more are reported to be injured and number could rise with time.

As per the latest reports emanating from the local media, the gunmen started their assault by lobbing a grenade at the main gate and then started firing indiscriminately. The police, in its latest statement have claimed to have killed all four assailants.

The governor of the Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, has issued a statement on Twitter condemning the incident.

"Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs," the governor wrote.

Karachi happens to be the business and commercial capital of Pakistan as well as one of the metropolitan cities of the country. While the rest of the country has repeatedly been the victim of terrorist outrages, Sindh, too, has been at the receiving end of such incidents.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. However, there is a possibility of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan being behind this incident. Videos have already emerged on social media with sounds of gunshots.