Terror Attack At Inside Russia; 11 Soldiers Shot Dead in Barracks in Belgorod, Over A Dozen Injured

A terror attack inside Russia left 11 soldiers dead on Saturday. Two unidentified gunmen opened fire at the soldiers during the target practice at the military field. The incident, which took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia, has left over a dozen dead.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that during a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation (against Ukraine), the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit.

Two Attackers Shot 11 Soldiers Dead

The identity of the attackers was also not immediately clear but Ukraine, which has not claimed responsibility for the attack, suggested that they were from a Central Asian country.

Volunteer Soldiers Turned On Their Fellow Troops Before Eventually Being Gunned Down

The Kremlin's defense ministry said two volunteer soldiers turned on their fellow troops before eventually being gunned down themselves. The recruits responsible, from an unnamed ex-Soviet nation, reportedly turned during a target practice exercise, according to Daily Star.

Gunmen Were From Tajikistan

"As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility," said the Russian Defense Ministry.

The gunmen were from Tajikistan and shot at the Russian soldiers after an argument over religion, according to Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych.

Reports Claimed That 22 Russian Soldiers Died

Some reports have claimed that the number of dead persons is much higher than the official toll but it could not be independently verified.

"The latest reports now say it was 3 Tajik soldiers who shot 22 Russian soldiers to death tonight at the Russian military base in Belgorod. Apparently, the attack was preceded by a "religious dispute". Two of the attackers were shot dead but one managed to escape," tweeted Visegrad 24.

