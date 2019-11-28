Dakota Johnson opened up about her co-star Shia LaBeouf's 'terrifying' arrest, which took place when they filmed 'The Peanut Butter Falcon'. "I don't condemn people for their mistakes. I want them to get through it, so that's what I tried to do," Johnson said.

She was in conversation with the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host and comedian Ellen Degeneres on November 27 while she opened her heart about the incident. Though the arrest was a life-changing moment for LaBeouf, and the journey has been a "really terrifying and difficult" experience altogether, the thirty-year-old actor offered her perspective on 2017 events.

Gottsagen played a great role

LaBeouf was taken into custody for unruly behavior, intoxication in public places, and causing obstruction of justice way back in July 2017. The duo was at the shooting set for the movie "The Peanut Butter Falcon" in Georgia then.

While speaking about her co-actor Zack Gottsagen, Dakota stated that she is very "protective" when it comes to him. The 33-year-old actor, who suffers from Down Syndrome, and LaBeouf had become close during the course of the shooting of the film. The latter revealed that Gottsagen played a great role during his recovery period.

Showering words of praise, Dakota said that Gottsagen is a compassionate human being who values relationships and is honest about life. "We were there to make this movie and Zack is really a phenomenal human being and ... you feel very awake to the truth of life and humanity and love and people and real connections when you're with him," the Fifty Shades of Grey actor added.

How LaBeouf got aggressive

Before the events which led to his arrest, the actor had asked a police official and an onlooker for a cigarette. When he was denied one, the situation escalated as LaBeouf got aggressive and started throwing racist slur at the black officer at duty.

Soon after the incident, LaBeouf took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and made a public apology with respect to his conduct. The entire set of events - breaking of law, arrest, jail time, and rehabilitation - has been incorporated and illustrated in Honey Boy, his semi-autobiographical movie released earlier this year.