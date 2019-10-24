A few clips from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey' took the Internet by storm and everyone is eagerly waiting for the show to be aired on ITV. The documentary shows the Duchess of Sussex fighting for female equality, representation and many other social evils that are haunting women. Since the documentary is now the talk of the town, British actress Jameela Jamil didn't miss an opportunity to talk about it.

Just recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the horrors they face everyday from the media coverage and being in the news constantly has taken a toll on their lives, just as it did to Princess Diana. Jameela Jamil praised Meghan Markle for standing up to the British media and pushing back against them for trying to silence her from not speaking her mind.

Jameela thrashed the British media for harassing Meghan Markle by constantly posting gossips about her when she was pregnant and called the media ''bullies and cowards''.

''I think the press in England is terrified and that's why they're trying to silence her, but she stands against bullies. And standing up to bullies is really the only way you can put them in their place. Anyone who piles on to that woman, especially when she was pregnant, which is what we really saw, that was when it really started; which is a really dangerous time for someone to be that stressed. I mean that is the ultimate sign of a coward and a d**k,'' Jameela Jamil told DailyMailTV.

She further stated that the press is trying to silence Meghan Markle and doesn't want her to speak her mind about the constant media coverage, as it would hurt their own interests. ''People push back against women and try to make them afraid of speaking out, because they are afraid of our power.''

Jameela stated the Meghan is the real deal and knows exactly what she's talking about. ''She is the real deal. She really knows what she is talking about. She has been a gender equality activist since she was about eight. She knows everything about all the women on those pages. She called each of us and gave us a detailed account about how long she has been investing in our work, and so she is not just a prop for the Royal Family.''