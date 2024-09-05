Terra Marine to Distribute De-Oil-It, an Eco-Friendly Cleaning Compound That Breaks Down Oil, Other Hydrocarbons & Toxins

Terra Marine, a company that focuses on supplying safe and effective cleaning materials for boats and marinas, has announced that it is now a licensed distributor of De-Oil-It, a hydrocarbon degrader compound that eliminates grease, fuel, and oil spills, both on land and in water. Instead of dispersing or relocating the contaminants, De-Oil-It degrades them to the point where they can safely decompose in the environment.

De-Oil-It, which is manufactured by Greenworld Innovations Corp., is a powerful cleaning agent that is effective on hydrocarbon oils and lipid fats. It breaks down the oils and lipids by weakening the covalent bonds of the molecules, degrading the hydrocarbons and rendering them no longer bio-available, eliminating the toxicity and allowing naturally occurring bacteria to complete the decomposition process. What will be left are water and natural carbon compounds, which are harmless to the environment when diluted in water.

According to Terra Marine, De-Oil-It will greatly benefit any boat owner, marina operator and other large scale industrial equipment cleaning companies by eliminating bilge stains and fuel-related boat odors, as well as minimizing the environmental damage of accidental oil spills. De-Oil-It also eliminates explosive fumes, reducing the risk of fire and explosion. Furthermore, it can remove grease and oil stains from natural or synthetic surfaces and is not harmful to human skin. Besides its marine applications, De-Oil-It can be used in all other industries that use oil or other toxic chemicals as a part of their operations. For example, De‐Oil‐It can de‐toxify airports, mining operations and large scale equipment for cleaning and detoxifying, to name but a few.

Terra Marine Founder and President, Peter Carrico, was a professional sailor for over a decade and offshore sailing coach at the US Naval Academy for more than 34 years. He explains that there are currently three mainstream ways of dealing with oil spills. The first one is the use of absorbents, such as clay, sawdust, or chemical absorbents. While these can move the oil from one place to another, when they are disposed, the oil can and seep back into the environment and continue causing damage. The second method is degreasers or coagulants, which liquefy or bind oils. However, the runoff remains toxic to the environment and can sink to the bottom of the sea or the water table, polluting the water supply. The third method involves microbes, enzymes, and nutrients to eat the oil molecules. While these are effective in consuming the oil, they can upset the balance of the ecosystem.

With his long experience in sailing and the maritime industry, Carrico has seen multiple oil spills and knows how hard cleanup efforts can be. The three methods are expensive, require a lot of manpower, and only accomplish part of the remediation process. With De-Oil-It, Carrico says that there is now a fourth method to remediate oil spills, which decomposes the oil and helps quickly return it to the environment in a form that can be used to support new life. No disposal is necessary, as the resulting compounds are completely biodegradable.

Terra Marine offers De-Oil-It several variants: two examples are the ready-to-use formula and an industrial-strength concentrate, which can be diluted to different ratios to match the task at hand. According to the safety data sheets for both variants, De-Oil-It is on the EPA-managed NCP list as a Surface Washing Agent and all its ingredients are on the FDA's "Generally Regarded As Safe" list. These are available in both retail and wholesale quantities, with substantial discounts for large volume orders.

"Having been a sailor for most of my life, I've seen how much damage oil spills and contamination can do to the environment," Carrico says. "I believe that we can enjoy the water without negatively affecting what lives in it. However, accidental spills do happen, and it's our responsibility to clean them up. With De-Oil-It on hand, there is now a convenient, cost-effective, and environment-friendly way to remediate oil, other hydrocarbon chemical contamination and toxins."