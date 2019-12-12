Teri Hatcher stunned in a bikini as she showed off her fit frame and muscles in a photo posted on her social media.

"Here's the thing," the 55-year-old "Desperate Housewives" star wrote on Instagram. "I've finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them. Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for."

Talking about her fitness, Hatcher said that exercise is a source of well-being for her, "not a means to look good naked," and that she posted the bikini pics because "this is my truth and being in this 55 year old body actually feels liberating."

The actress wrote that the images she shared were taken after she completed the F45 8 Week Challenge, which focuses on fitness and nutrition.

Hatcher is quite happy with how things her in her life, and that how it would be good instead of bad for her. The actress also informed her 373,000 Instagram followers that the bikini pic featured "no filters, no makeup, no airburshing (sic)" and "no negativity."

"You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal...or not. And that's okay," she said. "Mostly, you know to make the most of every moment. For me that is sharing joy & positivity, knowledge I've gained through experience both successes and failures, and helping to lift others up."