On Tuesday North Korean leader announced that they will be abandoning the suspension of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile testing. The action by North Korea was justified by Kim Jong Un by a move for changing the US policy towards North Korea. He vowed to bring in a new strategic weapon after there was no sign from the US about making certain concession passed by the end of the year.

Kim convened a rare meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's policy-making committee which lasted for four days. He had previously said that he would seek a new method with Washington if they fail to meet the expectations set forward by Pyongyang

The North Korean Leader has not abandoned any future talks

The leader was expected to make a New Year's note to the nation about addressing the country's threat to deliver a Christmas gift to the US, but he ended up talking about Washington's 'gangster-like' demands at the meeting. The US has had a continued relationship with South Korea which is also reflected in their military interactions and drills.

The North Korean leader did not specify what the new weapon would be. But with the fast-paced development in the arms race across the globe the fear among nations rises about the probability of a lethal weapon. After ratcheting up its bellicose rhetoric and firing a series of short-range missiles countries have been turning its attention to North Korea and hoping that the US would take an action against the ongoing tensions.

There is a high possibility of an increase in military escalation which would come from North Korea and reflect in the region.