Gareth Bale, the once most expensive player, did not have a very good start at the club. However, he has hit his straps and has been in the midst of a purple patch for Real Madrid in the recent past. Despite all these heroics, there is a certain section of fans which is not impressed by the Welshman.

There was a section of the Bernabeu which jeered the Wales forward when he was substituted after 61 minutes of Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Barcelona. This has irked the manager who has blasted the fans for their disrespectful behaviour.

"This generation of Real fans will be talking about Gareth's goals for years to come. They should be ashamed of themselves. Those fans should be kissing his feet," said the 29-year-old's representative, Jonathan Barnett.

Bale has netted 13 goals in 33 club games this season but, despite having a contract till June 2022, his future at the Bernabeu is uncertain and has been a topic of intense debate and discussion in the recent weeks.

'He has won everything in Spain in the six years'

Barnett also believes that Bale deserves great respect and has called the section of fans disgraceful for their behaviour.

"Gareth deserves the greatest of respect. The way Real fans have treated him is nothing short of a disgrace. In the six years, he has been in Spain, he has won everything. He's one of the best players in the world.," Barnett added.

The manager revealed that he has never had any discussion with Bale about his future with Real Madrid and that there have been no issues with him speaking Spanish and within the squad.

"Despite what the Spanish press are reporting, he's happy, he speaks reasonable Spanish and there is no problem between him and the rest of the Real players. The people writing these things know nothing about him," he revealed.

This statement comes weeks after Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was quoted said that Bale has yet not adjusted to the Spanish way of life and even snubbed a night out with team-mates.

This was also backed by Marcelo who told a Spanish newspaper Marca that Bale is not at all fluent with Spanish and communicates only through gestures. There is a certain amount of tension in the ranks and the future of Bale remains rather uncertain at the moment.