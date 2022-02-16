Tennis Superstars Venus and Serena Williams' 21-Year-Old Nephew Dies by Suicide

Richard Williams' grandson and tennis superstars, Serena and Venus Williams' nephew, Alphonse died by suicide. The 21-year-old boy reportedly took his own life after battling mental disorders and depression. Alphonse is the son of Sabrina, 57, who is Serena and Venus' half-sister from their father, Richard's first marriage.

According to The Sun, Alphonse, 21, never met his globally famous aunties or his grandfather, Richard because of a family feud. Richard walked out of his first marriage with Betty Johnson leaving behind five children when Sabrina was eight years old.

Sabrina's youngest of the two boys, Alphonse died by suicide on February 3. He was recently diagnosed with Peyronie's disease, which causes the curvature of the penis. Sabrina told The Sun that Alphonse attempted to take his life two years ago as well.

Depression and bipolar disorder

Sabrina, who lives in Las Vegas and shares a home with her sons, Alphonse and Elijah, 23, said she would never try to contact her famous half-sisters for help. "For me they are dead," she said.

Alphonse, who had been battling depression and also had bipolar disorder, was said to have taken an overdose of unknown medication. An autopsy report will clear the cause of his death. "It's going to take six to eight weeks for the coroner to find out what he bought," Sabrina said.

'Richard Williams never showed any interest in his family from the first wife'

"He was crying last Monday, hysterical crying. The week before, the doctor confirmed what he already knew, that he had Peyronie's," Sabrina said. She also noted that Alphonse was a student of computer engineering and had been in counseling.

Sabrina noted that her father never showed any interest in her family or her sons, neither did Serena or Venus, therefore she would not waste her energy in trying to contact them.