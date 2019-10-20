rafael nadal
Instagram grab/Rafa Nadal

Time to get disappointed ladies, Rafael Nadal is now a married man! The 33-year-old tennis star got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Mery Xisca Perelló on Saturday, October 19, multiple sources have seemed to confirm.

The couple exchanged their vows in front of family and friends at the gorgeous Spanish island of Mallorca, which is also the current men's world number two tennis player's home. The private ceremony, which took place at the British owned La Fortaleza estate, reportedly had 350 guests, including tennis stars Feliciano Lopez, David Ferrer and Juan Monaco.

The blushing bride wore a dress by designer Rosa Clara, and food was prepared by Michelin-star chef Quique Dacosta. Their union was officiated by Mallorcan priest Tomeu Catala, who said in a statement, "Everyone of the weddings I have been involved in has been special and this one will be the same," adding, "I am just going to marry two people who love each other."

Rafael and Mery got engaged to each other in May 2018 after being in a relationship since 2005. Even though Rafael is a well-known name all around the world, the tennis star leads an extremely private life, one that is far removed from the prying eyes of the media. The tennis pro is so good at keeping the details of his private life under wraps that he has been dating Mery ever since they were mere teenagers.

At 18, Rafael was quite the rising tennis star and in a bid to focus on the game, he decided to keep his relationship from Mery a secret. Many people might not know this, but the Grand Slam champion's lady love made one of her first appearances to support Rafael at the 2007 Wimbledon tournament.

But she has clearly mentioned that she doesn't plan to follow her husband to all his tournaments anytime soon. Nadal's wife shared once in an interview, "Travelling together everywhere, even if I could, would not be good either for him or for me."

Mery further explained, "He needs his space when he is competing, and just the idea of me hanging around waiting on his needs all day wears me out. It would asphyxiate me. And then he would have to be worrying about me ... No. If I followed him everywhere, I think there's a risk we might stop getting along."

An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day - Mery PerellÃ³ and Rafa Nadal's wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever! Rosa ClarÃ¡ is the designer of Mery PerellÃ³'s wedding dress, an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design. The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara's Atelier. The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, youâ€™re extraordinary. ___ Â¡Hoy es un dÃ­a muy emocionante para todos nosotros! Nos sentimos enormemente orgullosos por haber formado parte en un dÃ­a tan especial - la boda de Mery PerellÃ³ y Rafa Nadal. Nos encantarÃ­a felicitar a la pareja por su matrimonio, Â¡los mejores deseos! Rosa ClarÃ¡ es la diseÃ±adora del vestido que lucÃ­a Mery PerellÃ³, Â¡estaba espectacular! Un elegante y sofisticado diseÃ±o de alta costura, de lÃ­neas puras y delicadas. El cuerpo, de escote caja y manga larga, estÃ¡ realizado en encaje francÃ©s, inspirado en el movimiento artÃ­stico Art DÃ©co, compuesto por motivos grÃ¡ficos y florales. EstÃ¡ bordado a mano, de manera meticulosa con micropedrerÃ­a incrustada en el dibujo. La falda, de lÃ­nea evasÃ©, confeccionada en crepe de seda natural, incorpora una ligera sobrecola extraÃ­ble. El vestido ha sido elaborado en el Atelier de Rosa ClarÃ¡ con un trabajo de excepcional tÃ©cnica y artesanÃ­a, y muchÃ­simas emociones entre todos nosotros. Queremos agradecer a toda la familia por haber confiado en nosotros, Â¡sois extraordinarios! __ #RosaClara #RosaClaraCouture #RafaNadal #Wedding #BridalFashion #RealBride

