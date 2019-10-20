Time to get disappointed ladies, Rafael Nadal is now a married man! The 33-year-old tennis star got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Mery Xisca Perelló on Saturday, October 19, multiple sources have seemed to confirm.

The couple exchanged their vows in front of family and friends at the gorgeous Spanish island of Mallorca, which is also the current men's world number two tennis player's home. The private ceremony, which took place at the British owned La Fortaleza estate, reportedly had 350 guests, including tennis stars Feliciano Lopez, David Ferrer and Juan Monaco.

The blushing bride wore a dress by designer Rosa Clara, and food was prepared by Michelin-star chef Quique Dacosta. Their union was officiated by Mallorcan priest Tomeu Catala, who said in a statement, "Everyone of the weddings I have been involved in has been special and this one will be the same," adding, "I am just going to marry two people who love each other."

Rafael and Mery got engaged to each other in May 2018 after being in a relationship since 2005. Even though Rafael is a well-known name all around the world, the tennis star leads an extremely private life, one that is far removed from the prying eyes of the media. The tennis pro is so good at keeping the details of his private life under wraps that he has been dating Mery ever since they were mere teenagers.

At 18, Rafael was quite the rising tennis star and in a bid to focus on the game, he decided to keep his relationship from Mery a secret. Many people might not know this, but the Grand Slam champion's lady love made one of her first appearances to support Rafael at the 2007 Wimbledon tournament.

But she has clearly mentioned that she doesn't plan to follow her husband to all his tournaments anytime soon. Nadal's wife shared once in an interview, "Travelling together everywhere, even if I could, would not be good either for him or for me."

Mery further explained, "He needs his space when he is competing, and just the idea of me hanging around waiting on his needs all day wears me out. It would asphyxiate me. And then he would have to be worrying about me ... No. If I followed him everywhere, I think there's a risk we might stop getting along."