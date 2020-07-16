Magnus Norman, the long-time coach of Stan Wawrinka said that the Swiss tennis star is a "little bit underestimated". The 35-year-old three-times Grand Slam champion was the only man to win a Grand Slam singles title other than the trio of Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer when he triumphed at the 2016 US Open.

Wawrinka is also one of the only three players who have beaten Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Andy Murray, during face-offs at Grand Slams. Norman told ATP Tennis Radio: "Stan is one of the best players to ever play the game, if you look at his record, if you look at winning three Grand Slams, winning three different Grand Slams in the era where he had the Big Four playing."

A Gambler Who Is Underestimated

Swede Norman, a former world number two and Roland Garros finalist in 2000, worked with Wawrinka from 2013-2017 and has again been part of his coaching team since 2018 as the Swiss makes his way back following two left knee surgeries in 2017. "He's a little bit underestimated for sure ... He's had an unbelievable career," said Norman.

"That's what makes him a little bit special. Stan is a gambler. He plays with small margins. He's the kind of guy that will put everything in red, do or die," he added.

Can Beat Big Names Says Coach

Wawrinka made the quarter-finals of the French Open and US Open in 2019 and also reached the last eight at this year's Australian Open. After sliding down the rankings to No. 263 in 2018, he is currently 17th in the world.

"It's been a little bit up and down. He doesn't have the same stability as Andy Murray or Novak or Roger or Rafa, but in his best moments, I think he can beat all of those names on a very good day," Norman said.

(With inputs from agencies)