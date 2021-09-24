Tennessee Kroger Shooting: Gunman Kills One, and Injures Many in Supermarket

A total of 15 people were reportedly hurt in a shooting that took place in a supermarket in Kroger, Tennessee, according to Police officials. In the incident that happened on Thursday at around 1.30 pm local time, a person died and 14 others were injured. The police officials also stated that the suspect died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting took place at a Kroger grocery store near the Memphis suburb of Collierville. Police officials reached the site after receiving reports about an active shooter in the supermarket. Among the injured people, one person was taken for surgery, another was taken to the intensive care unit, and an individual was treated for an anxiety attack, the officer said.

"The suspected shooter's vehicle is in the parking lot, and we are waiting on some additional equipment to get here to be able to safely check that vehicle, as well as some property that was on him," Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.

When the shooting broke, the Kroger employees and customers hid at various places. While some people hid in freezers, some went back of the store and a few others locked them inside the offices, the officers said.

"There were numerous employees that were working and many customers. We found people hiding in freezers and in locked offices. They were doing what they had been trained to do -- run, hide, fight. It is the most horrific event that has occurred in Collierville history," the Police Chief added.

Witness Statements

Meanwhile, a Kroger employee named Brignetta Dickerson told WREG that she took some of the customers and her fellow employees to the back of the store and closed the door. According to her, the gunman followed them and kept on shooting. He shot her co-worker on the head and a customer in the stomach, she continued.

"I am a little shaky but I'm OK. I got God on my side," she added.

Another witness named Tawana French, who was heading into the supermarket at the time of the incident, told WATN she heard gunfire right before entering the shop. She ran towards her car and heard gunshots. On her way to the parking lot, she encountered many people running out of the store, including children.

A Statement from Kroger Store