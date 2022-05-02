Tennessee Family Claims Unidentified Apple AirTag Tracked Teenage Girl at Disney World

A Tennessee family has claimed that an unidentified Apple AirTag was used to track them at Orlando's Disney park. They stated that their 17-year-old daughter was being tracked through the device for nearly four hours around Walt Disney World in Florida last week.

When they headed back to their car on the Magic Kingdom's monorail, Jennifer Gaston and her daughter Madison Gaston panicked as a notification popped up on the teen's iPhone suggesting that they were being tracked.

According to the notification, Madison was being tracked from 7.09 pm to 11.33 pm nearly more than four hours.

Gaston told Fox 35 Orlando that they were terrified, scared confused. She claimed that Madison literally watched it follow us from the tram all the way back to our vehicle and It showed the first destination where it was detected with her, then it basically draws a line and makes the connections of the points where she had been.

Both Gaston and Madison even searched their vehicle to find the device but they failed. Madison continued to refresh her phone, which showed that the device is somewhere in the parking area.

Gaston revealed that the device fell when they shook their clothes and dumped everything out of their bags.

Her report was taken by the Orange County Sheriff's Office but without the AirTag, the incident could not be identified as a criminal act.

Gaston is now calm that nothing terrifying has come out of the warning and hopes to remain cautious in the near future.

What's An AirTag?

It's a coin-sized device designed to help people track those items which are often misplaced such as wallets, keys etc. But it's emerging now that the $30 wireless device is being used by stalkers to track people whom they wish to.

However, to protect it from being misused, the device is designed to prohibit 'unwarranted tracking' by alerting a nearby iPhone as the AirTag separates from its user.

For example, if someone was to place an AirTag on a car but not get in the car, then the driver of the vehicle should be alerted that there is an AirTag nearby or moving with them, according to Daily Mail.