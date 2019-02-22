It is shaping up to be another great year in gaming, regardless of your platform of choice. Whether it's PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC, there is plenty to look forward to in 2019. Here are 10 of the top games hitting platforms in 2019 and beyond:

"Devil May Cry 5" – March 8, 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

After the mixed response to 2013's "DmC: Devil May Cry," Capcom is bringing the original Dante back in "Devil May Cry 5." Fans of the long-running series will also be pleased to see the return of Nero, the demon-armed hero of 2008's "Devil May Cry 4," as well and the introduction of a mysterious new character known only as V. The early looks have shown off the fast-paced, stylized action fans are accustomed to in the series as the trio fight to save a city overrun with demons.

"The Division 2" – March 15, 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

While 2016's "The Division" didn't seem to take off the way "Destiny" did for Bungie, Ubisoft shows it still believes in the series with "The Division 2." Trading in the snowy streets of New York City for warmer weather in Washington D.C., the game will drop Division agents into our nation's capital to end the chaos that has engulfed the city. Another change the game brings is three specializations to give some extra gameplay variety once a player hits level 30 to enjoy and really take it to the warring factions in D.C.

"Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" – March 22, 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Coming from the studio behind "Dark Souls," the From Software game is a spiritual successor that trades in the dark, medieval aesthetic for Feudal Japan and Japanese myths. According to the official synopsis, "You are the 'one-armed wolf,' a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself."

"Mortal Kombat 11" – April 23, 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

It is safe to say NetherRealm Studios has been on a roll since 2011's "Mortal Kombat," knocking it out of the park on every fighting game it has released since. "Mortal Kombat 11" looks to continue that hot streak for the studio in extra bloody fashion. Some slight changes made to the gameplay is the switch from X-Ray attacks to "Fatal Blows" that pop up when health gets below 30 percent to get someone right back in the fight. In some cases, these look even more graphic than some of the insanely graphic fatalities. And with characters like Skarlet, Raiden, and Geras revealed so far, it looks like there will be an interesting mix of new and returning characters.

"Super Meat Boy Forever" – April 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

In 2010, a little pile of meat took the gaming world by storm in "Super Meat Boy" thanks to a combination of creative level design and pure challenge. This year will see Meat Boy return in "Super Meat Boy Forever" with even more challenging levels fit for two. Meat Boy and Bandage Girl must work together to save their child Nugget from Dr. Fetus. Levels will be randomly generated based on skill level, but that won't mean it will be easy.

"Super Mario Maker 2" – June 2019 on Nintendo Switch

When Nintendo gave fans the ability to create their own Mario levels in 2015, it saw a tidal wave of creativity that varied from musical levels to pure challenge. "Super Mario Maker 2" brings that creativity to the Nintendo Switch with a whole updated list of tools to use to make the ultimate levels to test people's ability with the world's most popular plumber.

"Ori and the Will of the Wisps" – 2019 on Xbox One

Xbox One owners were treated to a treat in 2015 when "Ori and the Blind Forest" released. The Metroidvania-style game put players in the role of the wisp Ori as it tries to restore the forest it lives in. "Ori and the Will of the Wisps" looks to continue that journey by pairing up Ori with an owl to find out what destiny has in store for the little wisp in what is sure to be another incredible visual experience.

"The Last of Us Part II" – TBA on PlayStation 4

Joel and Ellie's post-apocalyptic journey was one of the most emotionally wrenching experiences gaming has ever delivered, and Naughty Dog is looking to up the ante a second time around. "The Last of Us Part II" will switch the player role from Joel to an older Ellie who becomes embroiled in a fight with a mysterious cult. Based on the first looks Naughty Dog has offered, the game won't be holding back on the brutality and emotional impact, and that's the way it should be.

"Ghost of Tsushima" – TBA on PlayStation 4

A game that seems to have flown under the radar since E3 2018, "Ghost of Tsushima" is still a project to keep an eye on. Coming from Sucker Punch, the team behind the popular "inFAMOUS" series, the studio has traded in superheroes for ninjas. Set during the 13th Century Mongol Empire invasion of Japan, the game will follow a samurai who must cast aside his code and embrace deadly fighting techniques in order to fight back the invading hordes. And as an added bonus, gamers who want an authentic experience will be able to play in Japanese.

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" – TBA on Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Coming to Star Wars fans from Respawn Entertainment is "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." The game takes place after Order 66 in "Revenge of the Sith," and, according to the official synopsis, "tells an original Star Wars story around a surviving Padawan set shortly after the events of 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.'" Not much else is known at this point but given Respawn Entertainment's track record as part of EA, this is a studio that definitely understands the action.

