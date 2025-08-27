Temporary Closure of Singapore's West Coast Highway Section from Sept 2–5

A significant portion of the West Coast Highway in Singapore will remain close in the wee hours of September 2 to 5.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 27, HDB said that traffic in both directions will be temporarily stopped on the section between Pandan Crescent and West Coast Link in order to build a new pedestrian overhead bridge.

On September 2, 3, and 4, the bridge will be constructed across West Coast Highway next to Block 801 West Coast Crescent. Work will begin at 11 pm and end at 5 am the following day.

During road closures, travelers should utilize West Coast Link and West Coast Road as an alternate route to the closed section of the highway.

One lane will remain open for public buses until the last bus service is completed. Access to Pandan Crescent will remain available during this time.

Barricades and diversion signs will be installed to instruct motorists, who are asked by HDB to drive carefully and observe the information signs posted.

The overhead bridge, which is expected to be completed in March 2026, will provide homeowners with a sheltered connection to West Coast Park as well as a bus stop along the highway. It will also have accessibility features like ramps and lifts.