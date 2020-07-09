The recently released transcript obtained from the body camera of Derek Chauvin, one of the officers charged with the murder of George Floyd revealed that the black American man had continuously asked the police officers not to shoot him and even asked them what his offense was.

The 46-year-old Floyd reportedly mentioned, as per Republic World, 'Oh my god. I can't believe this. I can't believe this. Mama, I love you. ... Tell my kids I love them. I'm dead,' before he died in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd Panicked When Officers Asked Him to Come Out of Vehicle

The transcript also revealed that Chauvin told Floyd to speak less. The officer had knelt on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, which resulted in the death of the 46-year-old. As per reports, Floyd got afraid when the officer J. Alexander and Thomas Lane approached his vehicle to arrest him as he continuously asked them not to shoot him.

The 46-year-old was detained by the officers as they responded to reports of fake $20 currency being used in that area. Keung and Lane spotted Floyd's car and asked him to come out which made Floyd nervous.

Floyd Could Not Breathe

The black American was then asked to sit on the ground when senior officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. As per the transcript, Floyd complained about not being able to breathe but the officer did not pay any heed to him. Chauvin moved when an ambulance arrived to the spot and the paramedic asked him to do so.

George Floyd's death triggered a number of protests all over the US and also the world in recent times. The protesters demanded reforms in policing and wanted an end of systematic racism, that people of color have been facing for a long time. The protests grew violent in the US as many people gathered to raise their voices despite the threat of contracting the coronavirus or COVID-19.