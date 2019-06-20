Cigna Corporation's Singapore business today unveils Cigna Virtual Clinic, a digital innovation that provides customers with access to Singapore-registered doctors through a mobile application powered by Doctor Anywhere, a tech-led health & wellness company, with a mission to improve healthcare delivery through innovation and technology.

This initiative will significantly enhance the way patients consult with doctors, reducing the time typically spent travelling and waiting by providing convenient access to consultations and appointment booking. Delivery services that bring medication to the doorstep of patients within three hours of their virtual appointment also optimize the service. With this partnership, Cigna's customers can enjoy an enhanced healthcare experience, bolstered by increased access to convenient, seamless quality care fronted by smart technology.

Through data integration, tracking and analytics, Doctor Anywhere and Cigna will collaborate to identify actionable insights from key behaviours and trends. Insights generated will help employers and insurers shape future workplace initiatives to improve wellness outcomes.

April Chang, CEO and Country Manager, Cigna Singapore, said: "Cigna is dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of our customers. This initiative reflects our continuous work to drive innovation and transformational initiatives in the health services space which is a key strategic pillar for Cigna. The launch of the Cigna Virtual Clinic in Singapore aligns to a collective effort towards becoming a Smart Nation. With escalating healthcare demands, this initiative will serve as a catalyst for future growth and innovation for Cigna in the region."

With the ageing Singapore population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the potential benefits of telemedicine for simple acute and chronic disease management are evident with the improved accessibility of care. Cigna Singapore is fully supportive of the use of telemedicine in this maturing healthcare system. This initiative underscores our commitment to continuously innovate and deliver enhanced productivity and cost-effectiveness in Singapore's healthcare landscape and achieve the best possible health outcomes for our members.

Telehealth services are currently supervised by the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) Licencing and Adaptation Programme (LEAP), a regulatory sandbox initiative that allows the safe development of new and innovative healthcare models to be piloted in a controlled environment.