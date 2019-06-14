The founder of the cloud-based instant messaging and voice over IP service, Telegram, stated that a huge cyber attack on the messaging platform originated from China. The company revealed that it suffered a powerful Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack which affected the services for about an hour.

The firm stated that the attack occurred when the protestors in Hong Kong used the messaging platform to coordinate and communicate with other demonstrators over a plan to allow extradition to the country.

In a Tweet, Telegram said that the DDoS attack affected users from US as well as other countries. The founder, Pavel Durov later mentioned in a Tweet that the IP addresses involved in the attack mostly came from China.

It should be noted that through this platform, users can send encrypted messages, documents, videos and pictures without spending money. Even, people can make groups on Telegram for up to 200,000 people. They can also create channels for broadcasting to ultimate audience.

However, Durov's comments came after a man, who was the admin of a Telegram group, was arrested by police in Hong Kong for conspiring a public nuisance.

