Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was absent on Instagram for close to 6 months, returned to the social media app with a video where he appears to be sipping a cup of coffee as he raps to the beats of his new and upcoming song teasing his followers that he's all set to release a single soon. The singer also flaunted his new tattoo '69' on his torso and was seen rubbing his new heavy dark beard while lip-syncing to his upcoming music.

However, the video wasn't what took everyone's interest but the caption was. Tekashi boasted that the internet was boring without him and used expletives on how great his comeback is in the social app. His caption read, "ARE YOU READY????? 100,000 comments if you want this right now. TOOK ENOUGH TIME OFF TO SHOW YOU THIS INTERNET S**T IS BORING WITHOUT ME. SUCK MY D**K."

While several of them applauded his comeback by teasing them with a new song, most of his 24 million followers were put off with his caption and the singer ended up being the subject of trolls. A user commented: ''They should put 6ix9ine on one of those Elon Musk test rockets,'' while the other commented, ''I seen 6ix9ine trending and I finally thought it was his turn to die,'' hinting that the rapper needs a fake #RIP trending against his name with the likes of Chris Pratt for his behavior.

Another user poked fun at his new beard and tattoos saying the rapper has nothing else to offer and repeats the same thing over and over again. ''Lmao 6ix9ine disappeared because he flopped and instead of coming back with a fresh sound, he comes back with the same bullshit some new tattoos and Abraham Lincoln beard LOL.''

Tekashi 6ix9ine To Have His Own Musical Docuseries

Despite being a controversial figure in the music industry with his links to drug cartels and being arrested and jailed for the same, Tekashi 6ix9ine has a sea of fan following and his music is adored by millions around the world.

The rapper will soon have his own docuseries which would be divided into a 3-part series titled Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine. The docuseries will highlight his journey in the music industry, have behind-the-scene footage of his concerts and studio recordings and also showcase his rise to notoriety as a convicted criminal.