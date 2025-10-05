Teen Girl, 17, and Two Others Charged Over Kpod Trafficking in Singapore

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) charged three suspected Kpods suppliers, including a 17-year-old, on Saturday, October 4.

Since the 17-year-old is younger than 18, she cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Amir Shah Anwar Shah, 27, and Vernette Heng Cui Teng, 23, are the other two.

Based on an investigation into an unidentified male etomidate user on October 2, HSA said in a statement that it had located the two female suppliers.

The HSA confiscated 64 vapes and associated parts from Heng's home and 16 electronic vaporizers and related parts from the 17-year-old's home that were thought to contain etomidate.

Following more inquiries, Amir was taken into custody on suspicion of providing Kpods to the 17-year-old and another unidentified female etomidate abuser through Telegram.

Each of the three was charged with etomidate pod trafficking.

The teen is charged with possessing four Kpods for trafficking on October 2 at a Jurong West apartment.

Heng is charged with possessing a single Kpod on September 28 for the purpose of trafficking at an apartment in Ang Mo Kio.

On October 2, Amir was charged with trafficking two etomidate pods to a female user at 223 Rangoon Road for S$150.

The two anonymous etomidate abusers were immediately fined, according to HSA.

It stated that it takes these offenses seriously and that distributors, sellers, and importers of etomidate e-vaporizers will be subject to harsher punishments.

This includes two to ten years in prison and two to five cane strokes for sellers and distributors, and three to twenty years in prison and five to fifteen cane strokes for importers.

The cases of the three were postponed until later.

The 17-year-old's bail requirements include continuing to attend school.