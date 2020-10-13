A 13-year-old girl who had the coronavirus or COVID-19 infected 11 relatives during a three-week family gathering during summer, an outbreak that proves adolescents has the ability to spread the virus even having mild symptoms, as per the federal health officials.

A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that there are rising evidence children and young adults can properly transmit the coronavirus after four state health departments probed an outbreak during a family gathering. The gathering of five households from four states in June and July got 11 relatives of the teen getting infected.

Girl Infects 11 Relatives With COVID-19

The girl who was not identified got exposed to the virus during a large outbreak in June. She got tested four days later while being asymptomatic and her test came back negative, the CDC said. Two days later the girl started having nasal congestion, and then traveled a day with her parents and brothers to a family gathering, as per the report.

"Fourteen relatives, including the index patient, stayed in a five-bedroom, two-bathroom house for 8–25 days. These relatives did not wear face masks or practice physical distancing," the CDC claimed. Six other relatives who visited for two days when the other guests got 'potentially infectious', but practiced social distancing while not wearing masks, the CDC claimed.

Out of 14 people who were at the house 11 of them tested positive for the virus. Exactly where the gathering took place is not clear. Many relatives involved in the outbreak were from Cook County, the health officials informed. "[The] outbreak highlights several important issues that are good to review before the holidays," a spokeswoman from the Cook County Department of Public Health spokeswoman told the Chicago Tribune. The case showed how the virus can spread easily during family gatherings with prolonged close contact, as per the CDC.