Teen Dies in Fatal Shooting Outside a Virginia High School Post a Basketball Game

In a horrifying incident, a teen was fatally shot outside a Virginia high school after a basketball game. The incident took place outside Menchville High School in Newport News on Tuesday, December 14 night, WAVY-TV reported. According to Newport News Police, officers responded to reports of shooting to the 200 block of Menchville Road around 8:40 pm Tuesday.

A teenage victim was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. Police tried to administer CPR to save his life but he was declared dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is not known at the moment. Police noted that the shooting was followed by a feud between the victim and the suspects in the school's parking lot after the game.

An altercation broke out in the parking lot of Menchville High School after the Menchville boy's varsity basketball team lost their game to rival Woodside. The altercation soon turned violent. However, it is not clear at the moment if the victim was a player. It is not clear what prompted the fight.

'You can't even go to a basketball game'

Newport News police are yet to establish a motive behind the shooting. Police didn't release any information about the suspects as of late Tuesday night. The Newport News police chief, however, told 10 On Your Side that they have gathered information about some possible leads and are looking into it.

A witness, Orlando Vincent, who was at the game in which the Menchville varsity basketball team lost to Woodside told WAVY-TV that he was walking out with his family post the game when they heard the sound of gunshots being fired. He claimed, however, that he didn't see anyone 'running or screaming'. "It was moments later we saw the large police response. It's sad you can't even go to a basketball game," he said.

WAVY-TV reported that a large crowd had gathered in the parking lot following the boy's death on Wednesday. Woodside High School and Menchville High School reportedly remained closed Wednesday in the wake of the deadly incident.