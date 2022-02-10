Teaxs Girl, 12, Shot in the Head after Family's Car Got Caught in Road-Rage Shooting

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head after getting caught in a suspected road-rage incident in Houston, Texas. Quoting cops, KHOU reported that the girl was traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe with her 12-year-old brother when the incident happened at about 9 pm Tuesday.

The family, who was on their way to the grocery shop, spotted two cars racing on the Southwest Freeway. Although they tried to get out of the way, their vehicle somehow got in between the two speeding cars, which prompted the driver of a white GMC Denali to open fire on the SUV.

Houston police Lt. Ronald Willkens told KHOU that the family's Tahoe got caught in the shooting and the little was shot in the head. "We're going to do everything we can to find these individuals," Willkens said.

The girl was in a critical condition

A man and woman are said to have been inside the Denali, which had distinctive arrow marks on its rear blinkers, Willkens noted. The girl was in critical condition after being injured, was in surgery Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the police told The Post that she remained in critical condition on Wednesday. The girl's family, however, did not get hurt in the incident. According to KTRK, the driver of the family's SUV pulled over near a gas station after the girl was shot and the paramedics rushed her to Texas Children's Hospital. Anyone with any information about the incident is requested call Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-8477.

No further details about the incident are not known at the moment. The identity of the victim is not clear. According to Police the driver of the Denali said the driver was a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with short hair. His passenger may have been a Hispanic woman.