The Entertainment giant Netflix is loaded with content this festive season with many more new releases and surprises. Netflix has come up this time with the first trailer for its upcoming 'Ghost in the Shell' anime, alongside teasers for three other animated series which is being planned to release throughout the fall and into 2020.

If you know Mamoru Oshii from Ghost in the Shell movie then you may want to avert your eyes. Getting likes and liked by viewers has always been the history but this time something vice versa is happening. Of all the trailers Netflix has released, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is the only one that has nearly as many dislikes on Youtube as it does likes. A lot of which has to do with the 3DCG animation style on display in the trailer. Which can or maybe the reason for the negative response from the audience.

The teaser is 22 seconds of footage with the constant 3 frames in the video along with one lead girl who comes out of the car and delivers a small dialogue. that's the end of the teaser. Fans like to pine for the days of hand-drawn animation whereas, Ghost in the Shell bringing the great 3DCG anime. It has always been about its ideas, and with Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Standalone Complex, Eden of the East) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) on directing duties, the new series is sure to get fan thinking about the coming future, especially the nature of humanity. The series will start streaming in 2020. The exact date is yet to be decided and declared.

The other animated series which are also on their ways to Netflix are Eden, Levius and The Disasterous Life of Saiki Reawakened. SAC_2045, Eden features a 3DCG animated style, it is unique and new that looks more natural. It also features some heavyweight talent in the form of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood director Yasuhiro Irie. Likewise, the premise, places and the characters look interesting which drag viewers interest with two robots raising a human girl in a post-human world. Eden will also come on Netflix in 2020.

If you have not seen last year's excellent Megalo Box, the premise of Levius will be familiar but if not then it will be a strange thing to you which will have a fresh impact on you. It imagines a steampunk world where boxers fight using mechanical enchancement. Here again the fresh series CG animation is likely to stop some people from giving the series a fair shake and take. Of all the series Netflix showed special favor on Levius that it will premiere first on November 28th.

Lastly, The disaster life of Saiki K.: Reawakened is a new adaption of a popular Shonen Jump manga. If the trailer is any indication, the show knows not to take itself too seriously. It will premiere on December 30th.