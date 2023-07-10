&TEAM: HYBE Releases Official Apology After Fans Allege Sexual Harassment During Signing Event

HYBE has released an official apology following allegations of sexual harassment by the attendees of an in-person signing event. The fan signing event of Japan's boy band &TEAM took place on Saturday (July 8). After the event, several people claimed an invasive security check and sexual harassment.

The attendees of the fan signing event took to social media platforms and online communities to complain about the alleged sexual harassment. Some fans claimed they experienced discomfort due to the invasive security check by the guards. According to the attendees, the staff checked their innerwear and touched their private parts in search of electronic devices, such as Apple Watches.

In response to the claims, HYBE released an official apology stating they plan to introduce contact-free security checks. It will also try to make it possible for fans to attend the signing event comfortably in a happy environment.

Here is the Complete Statement by HYBE:

Hello, This is Weverse Shop. We would like to apologize to the fans, who attended &TEAM's in-person fan signing event on July 8, regarding the security body check that was carried out by female security guards. Fan signing events are a place where artists and fans talk one-on-one, and if recordings are leaked to the public, it might not be good for the fan and the artist. So to prevent such a situation from arising, we have always strictly limited [fans from] bringing in electronic equipment that makes recording possible. Up until now, many fans have actively cooperated with this practice. However, because there have been several instances of [fans] hiding electronic equipment on their bodies to bring them in, a body check was carried out on July 8 by female security guards to check for this. We apologize to the fans who attended the event with happy hearts for making you uncomfortable. Even if it was a security issue, we are aware that it is not an acceptable excuse for making fans uncomfortable. We sincerely apologize that this kind of incident happened at the event. We will make plans for improvements, such as introducing contact-free methods for security checks, and we will try to make it possible for fans to participate in fan signing events with artists in a more comfortable and happy environment. Thank you.

Fans' Messages

They pressed hard on my upper breasts and also pressed hard on my lower breasts, and it was nearly to the point of a sexual caress, so I told them, 'Those are my breasts.

They touched us to check for Apple Watches or electronic devices in case we'd record [the event], but it wasn't at the level of just skimming; instead, they touched us here and there and poked us, and it was sexual molestation.