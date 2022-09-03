Teacher Burns Student's Genitals; 3-Year-Old Urinated in Shorts, Angry Teacher Lights a Matchstick and Burns Sides of His Thighs, Genitals

A three-year-old boy's genitals were burned by his teacher for urinating in his shorts. The assistant teacher at an anganwadi day care center in Karnataka, India, burnt the kid's private parts for wetting his pants in the classroom on Monday.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries. Currently, the boy is at home and recovering, according to the police. A complaint was filed by the toddler's family against the teacher at the nearby police station on Friday.

The police have booked the teacher, Rashmi K P, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 and section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matÂ­ter) of Indian Penal Code, according to local media reports.

Tumkur superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad confirmed that the family in their complaint alleged that the teacher at the anganwadi centre at Godekere burnt the toddler's private parts for frequently wetting his pants, reported Hindustan Times.

