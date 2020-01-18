The Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has asked Europe to come in support of Turkey for their work in Libya. The European country is giving military support to the internationally-recognized government in Libya for ending the conflict there.

The comments made by the president was published on the Politico website in a column ahead of a summit scheduled to be held in Berlin which will try to stabilize the country. At the summit, Germany and the UN will push the rival Libyan camps who are currently fighting over the capital Tripoli, to agree to a truce and monitoring mechanism which may be the first step towards peace.

Turkey supports the government of Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli and describes Khalifa Haftar, who heads the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA), as a coup plotter.

"Keeping in mind that Europe is less interested in providing military support to Libya, the obvious choice is to work with Turkey, which has already promised military assistance," Erdogan wrote.

"We will train Libya's security forces and help them combat terrorism, human trafficking and other serious threats against international security," he added.

Sunday's summit will put pressure on Haftar and the LNA to halt a nine-month offensive against Tripoli after a week-long lull in fighting. But it will not try to broker power-sharing between the two sides, said diplomats briefed on preparations.

Haftar and Serraj are both due in Berlin - along with Erdogan and the leaders of Russia, Egypt and other Western and Arab powers. Libya has been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Erdogan said that if Libya's legitimate government were to fall Islamist militant groups such as Islamic State and Al Qaeda "will find a fertile ground to get back on their feet".

Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Sudanese and Chadian fighters, and most recently Russian mercenaries. France has also given some support.

On the other side, Turkey has supported Serraj by sending troops to balance out recent gains by Russian snipers. Hundreds of pro-Turkey fighters from Syria's war have also been deployed, diplomats say.