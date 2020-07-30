Taylor Zakhar Perez aka Marco in Netflix's original, The Kissing Booth 2 has made a mark with his charming personality soon after the launch of the film. The Netflix newbie has won millions of hearts of youngsters with his hot looks.

Not much has been revealed about the personal or professional life of the handsome hunk. However, his social media does day it all. Not just in acting or charming away his fans with his looks, but this actor is a rockstar.

Taylor Zakhar, who plays the hot character, Marco, in the sequel of The Kissing Booth has stunned his fans with a new video, in which he is seen playing the guitar like a pro and at the same time singing to a beautiful song in front of an audience.

Zakhar Sets the Internet on Fire

The hot actor has shared the video on his official Instagram account which has taken the internet by storm. Several fans admired the video, which has garnered over a million views within a short span of time since its release on the social media platform.

The new Marco of Kissing Booth is making heads turn in every way possible. Be it acting or mesmerizing with his beautiful song, Taylor is winning the love of his fans. Well, the actor knows how to make an impression on the audience when it comes to his multiple talents.

The new Instagram video song has managed to rack up thousands of comments from fans worldwide. Posting the video on his official handle, Taylor wrote, "Ya'll keep DM'ing me about the guitar, so I want to show you a little progression of the "Lekker Lizards" which is what the band named ourselves." The actor further revealed that he actually didn't know how to play the instrument but he learned it during his journey with the band. He also thanked his team for their support and consider him family.

Taylor Zakhar is suspected to be in his twenties and he has already made a huge fan base with his newly launched film, The Kissing Booth 2, which released on Netflix on July 24, 2020. The film stars Joey King as Elle Evans, Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, and Joel Courtney as Lee Flynn.