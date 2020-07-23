Singing sensation Taylor Swift has announced the release of her new music video, 'Cardigan' from her new album 'Folklore' through her official Instagram handle a few minutes back. The diva, who has won millions of hearts with her singing is back with another touching and emotional number this time.

The diva took to her Instagram account to share the good news. Taylor's new song Cardigan's audio is already out on YouTube and other online platforms. The singer posted a picture of her in which she looked simply stunning in the dark shaded picture background along with her post on the social media platform.

Latest Song

Announcing the release of her latest song, the Grammy-winning songwriter wrote, "The music video for 'cardigan' will premiere tonight, which I wrote/directed. A million thank you's to my brilliant, bad ass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe 'Oz' Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling," and ended the message with a laughing emoji.

Like always this much-anticipated music video of Taylor Swift is surely going to make people fall in love with the diva. Taylor is one of the most popular singing sensations in the world. She has recently announced the surprise release of her eighth album, Folklore.

Taylor is known to have produced and co-written much of her new album songs alongside Aaron Dessner of the National. Bon Iver's Justin Vernon will also feature on the record alongside Jack Antonoff, who is a regular collaborator with Taylor Swift. The album premieres at midnight today, July 23, 2020. The album is set to have a total of 16 songs in the standard edition.