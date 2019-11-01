Taylor Swift is all set to break some records this year. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer has achieved great feats throughout her career and has never disappointed her fans. This year, the singer is set to be presented with the "Artist of the Decade Award" at the American Music Awards. She will be receiving the award on November 24 and the ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The news was announced on the official Twitter page of American Music Awards and all the Taylor Swift fans haven't been able to keep calm since then.

The twitter post shared by AMA mentioned the fact that the "I Knew You Were Trouble" singer has won more #AMAs in this decade when compared to anyone else in the industry. Swift has also earned herself five AMA nominations this year and is ready to perform Live during the award show on November 24th this year. Taylor Swift has an ample number of reasons for winning the "Artist of the Decade" award. All the hard work she has put in throughout her career in music has surely paid off. Her fans can't be happier for her.

The tweet posted by AMA revealed, "She's won more #AMAs than anyone this decade...She's a five-time 2019 #AMAs nominee...AND she's performing at this year's #AMAs LIVE on Nov. 24... @taylorswift13 is our ARTIST OF THE DECADE."

This year's AMA night will be one of the best nights for Taylor Swift since she has won five nominations in total. The "You Need To Calm Down" singer might even have a chance of breaking the previous record held by Michael Jackson who has won 24 AMAs in total. In 2018, Taylor Swift made a groundbreaking record by winning the most AMAs (23 AMAs) a female singer has won till date. The previous record was held by Whitney Houston.