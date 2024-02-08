Taylor Swift Narrowly Escapes Falling Off Her Chair During Racy 'Vigilante S**t' Performance During Eras Tour in Tokyo [WATCH]

Taylor Swift suffered a rare onstage mishap as she nearly fell off her chair during a steamy performance on her "The Eras Tour" in Tokyo on Wednesday. The 34-year-old star, who is set to return to the U.S. over the weekend to attend the Super Bowl in support of Travis Kelce, was performing a racy rendition of her hit "Vigilante S**t."

The performance required her to squat with her legs open before gradually descending onto a chair. The star, clad in a midnight blue leotard, misjudged the chair's position, leading to a stumble. However, she quickly regained her composure during the performance and continued with the performance without much discomfort.

Swiftly Back on Her Heels

However, eagle eyed fans quickly took to social media and appreciated the pop sensation for avoiding what could have been a major mishap onstage. One fan wrote: "She's been doing her squats bc i would've fallen right on my a**"

"Her thighs probably so strong that she could sit like that without the chair for the whole song," wrote another fan.

Swift resumed her Eras Tour, enthralling fans during the first of four sold-out shows at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday night.

Performing a series of her greatest hits in front of 55,000 fans, the pop star seemed to be in good spirits, wielding a sparkly guitar while Swifties enthusiastically sang along to every song.

Swift, who arrived in Asia earlier this week after attending the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards where she made history by winning Album of the Year for the fourth time, is reportedly planning a quick trip to Las Vegas to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, participate in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

During her Eras Tour performance in Tokyo, the 14-time Grammy winner surprised the crowd with two different tracks, one on the piano and the other on the guitar, including "Holy Ground" and "Dear Reader."

While performing her Evermore set, Swift shared that she has been working on her upcoming new album, titled "The Tortured Poets Department," since right after turning in "Midnights."

"I've been working on it for about two years, I worked on it throughout the US tour. And when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it," she said. "I'm so so so excited that soon you'll get to hear it and we'll get to experience that together.

"I'm over the moon that you guys care about my music. It still blows my mind," she added.

Swift Sells of Private Jet

This came amid reports that sold off one of her private jets amid threats to sue a college student who tracks her flights and emissions. The Federal Aviation Authority's website officially confirmed Swift's separation from her Dassault Falcon 900 jet to Missouri-based car insurance company Car Shieldon on January 30, according to reports.

The jet, previously registered under SATA LLC and shared an address with Swift Productions in Nashville, had been owned by the pop sensation since 2009.

Although the specifics of the transaction remain undisclosed, it's worth noting that a new Dassault 900 comes with a staggering price tag of $44 million. Swift is now left with just one private jet.

The Dassault 900, with a capacity to accommodate up to 12 passengers, served Swift's travel requirements until its final recorded flight on January 30. Meanwhile, her Dassault 7X, boasting a slightly larger cabin and the ability to seat 16 passengers, is still in operation.

If she doesn't use her 7X, she might likely choose to charter a private plane.

However, Swift's frequent use of private jets has not escaped attention and has faced criticism due to environmental concerns.

In 2022, she ranked at the top of a list of celebrities with the highest private-jet carbon emissions. Additionally, her jets logged over 166 flight hours during her U.S. tour the previous year.

In response to environmental concerns, Swift's spokesperson revealed that the singer has purchased carbon credits to offset her jet usage. Despite efforts to maintain privacy, including enrolling in the FAA's privacy program, these measures have not shielded her from public scrutiny.

The decision to sell her private jet follows reports that Swift's lawyers sent a letter to Jack Sweeney, a junior at the University of Central Florida, instructing him to stop tracking her flights and locations, as reported by the Daily Mail.