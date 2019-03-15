English actor Joe Alwyn is reportedly planning to propose to Taylor Swift soon. The Bad Blood singer and the 27-year-old actor, who have been dating since May 2017, are apparently very serious about their relationship.

According to a report in Us Weekly, close friends of the couple are placing bets on when they will get engaged. A source said: "Taylor's friends are all talking about a proposal and how she really wants to marry Joe. He's her dream guy."

"Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her. She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn't feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point," the insider added.

"Joe feels privileged that he gets to be with Taylor," the source went on. "And he is happy being out of the spotlight."

Unlike Taylor's previous relationships, the Red singer had managed to keep her love life with Joe away from spotlight to an extent. However, the couple became a little more public with their relationship during award season.

She made a surprise appearance during the Golden Globes to present an award. Then, Taylor joined Joe at the BAFTA Awards' after-party. The two were most recently seen together at the Vanity Fair after-party.

Meanwhile, during an interview with British Vogue, Joe had talked about people's interest in him and Taylor. He said: "I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people...but I really prefer to talk about work."

Earlier this month, Taylor told Elle magazine how social media and the Internet influnced how she viewed her relationships. She said: "For too long, the projected opinions of strangers affected how I viewed my relationships. Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was 'couples goals' based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn't real. For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want."