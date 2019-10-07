Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted together enjoying a rare public date night at the Saturday Night Live afterparty. The couple was seen holding hands as they went to Zuma in New York for the event.

The 29-year-old singer stunned in a black blazer and sparkly pants for the special night. Her boyfriend sported a black coat, gray shirt and blue jeans for the outing.

This week's SNL saw the "Blank Space" singer as the musical guest. For the show, she performed "False Good" for the first time. The song is from her seventh studio album Lover, which released in August.

Swift has been keeping her relationship Alwyn as private as possible since dating rumours began in 2016. However, in a recent interview, she revealed that her boyfriend inspired many of her songs for her album Lover.

"Singing about something helps you to express it in a way that feels more accurate," Swift said in an interview last month with Rolling Stone. "You cannot, no matter what, put words in a quote and have it move someone the same way as if you heard those words with the perfect sonic representation of that feeling."

"There is that weird conflict in being a confessional songwriter and then also having my life, you know, 10 years ago, be catapulted into this strange pop-culture thing," she added.

A source also told People magazine in August that Alwyn's personality "is great for Taylor."

"He is very calm and always very supportive," the source said, adding: "He's sympathetic and understanding and supports her speaking out about things that she doesn't agree with."

"There's something refreshing and different about their relationship. Joe makes Taylor very happy, and it's hard to picture her not spending the rest of her life with him," the source continued. "Her family loves him. He seems older than he is and is a fantastic guy."