The mother of a missing 5-year-old girl, who disappeared on Wednesday, in Jacksonville, Florida, was being considered a person of interest in the case. The search for the missing Taylor Rose Williams began Wednesday after police issued an Amber Alert.

The girl's mother, Brianna Williams, reported her daughter's disappearance but after her "inconsistencies" in the statement, police began considering her as the person of interest. The search for the young girl has now expanded to Alabama and Georgia.

"She is a person of interest in this case and we still need her cooperation in our efforts," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters. "And we're still asking for the public's help with providing us any details related to Taylor's whereabouts."

Brianna Williams initially told police Taylor was not in her room when she checked on her Wednesday morning and that she found the back door to her home unlocked. However, other details about her disappearance were not revealed. Taylor's mother is a petty officer first class at the Tactical Operations Center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

However, since the first questioning, Taylor's mother has not spoken to police, raising the suspicion on her. Authorities said that the FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service had joined the search for the girl. The sheriff also urged the public to call if they saw Brianna and Taylor traveling between Jacksonville and Alabama over the last two weeks. They believe the vehicle in question is the mother's black 2017 Honda Accord.

Taylor is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.

"The information that drove us to Alabama demanded this kind of response and we absolutely hope to find her alive," Sheriff Mike Williams said.