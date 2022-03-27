Taylor Hawkins Cause of Death: Toxicology Tests Find 10 Different Drugs in Foo Fighters Drummer's System

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had traces of 10 different drugs, including heroin, marijuana, antidepressants and opioids, in his body when he died at a Colombian hotel. The drummer, 50, did potentially suffer a heart attack due to the overdose of drugs, revealed health officials in Bogota.

Colombia's state prosecution service, citing an initial autopsy report, revealed that 10 types of substances related to drugs were found in the toxicology tests.

However, officials have ensured that further observation is required to confirm facts about the drummer's death. The service said that in the toxicology test on Taylor Hawkins' urine 10 types of substances were preliminarily found, including marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing its medical studies to be able to completely clarify the facts that led to Taylor Hawkins' death, according to the Daily Mirror.

Hawkins had suffered chest pains and a mobile response unit from the company EMI was at the scene for his treatment.

Medics had made attempts to revive the patient but there had been no response and the patient was pronounced dead.

Last Sunday, Foo Fighters played in San Isidro and Argentina and are currently on tour in South America.

Hawkins starred in the world-famous band alongside singer Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

The band has expressed that it is devastated by the untimely loss of Hawkins and urged people to respect the privacy of his family.

Earlier years before, Hawkins used to openly discuss his drug and overdose struggles. Hawkins, the father of two, overdosed on heroin and ended up in a coma in 2001 just four years after joining Foo Fighters.

Dozens of his fans had surrounded the hotel where Hawkins was staying as his death was announced a day before. His untimely demise has shocked many with some lighting candles for him.

The drummer had joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 and before that he played drums for Alanis Morissette from whom he was recruited by frontman Dave Grohl - Nirvana's own legendary drummer.