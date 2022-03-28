Taylor Hawkins Autopsy: Drummer's Heart Weighed Double That of an Average Man, Suggesting Cardiovascular Collapse

Taylor Hawkins' autopsy report has stated that the drummer's heart weighed double that of an average man, hinting at the possibility that he died of cardiovascular collapse. The Foo Fighters drummer's heart weighed "at least 600 grams," which is almost double of an average man's heart that weighs around 300-350 grams.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Columbia on Friday and officials found multiple drugs at his place. Later a toxicology report revealed that substances of 10 kinds of drugs were found in his body. The drummer, who was staying at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogota, had earlier spoken about his addiction to drugs.

Health officials had earlier revealed that the drummer suffered a heart attack at the hotel room, where a "cocaine looking powder" an empty beer can, an opened bottle of vodka, a Coca-Cola bottle, and some other articles were found.

With regard to the weight of his heart, forensic experts have released details but they did not specify the reason behind this. Although they have maintained that they are investigating it.

Hawkins' urine report revealed that marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids, and six other types of drugs were found in his body. Earlier, Hawkins overdosed on heroin and ended up in a coma in 2001 just four years after joining Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters' band expressed that it is devastated by the untimely loss of Hawkins and urged people to respect the privacy of his family.

The drummer had joined the Foo Fighters in 1997 and before that, he played drums for Alanis Morissette from whom he was recruited by frontman Dave Grohl - Nirvana's own legendary drummer. Foo Fighters played in San Isidro and Argentina last Sunday and are currently on tour in South America.

The untimely demise of Hawkins, father of two, shocked many as dozens of his fans had surrounded the Four Seasons Hotel where he was staying and many lit up candles for him.