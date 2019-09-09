A taxi driver in Singapore was asked to remove a sticker from his vehicle that showed the name of a pornographic website. A picture of the taxi revealed that sticker was pasted on the boot of a Silvercab, which is operated by Premier Taxis.

It was reported that the sticker includes the name of the pornographic website that produces obscene videos which feature drivers and passengers during sexual acts inside the taxi.

It should be noted that as per lawyer Gloria James-Civetta, the head lawyer at Gloria James-Civetta & Co, "There is no provision that covers car decals except for what can be advertised on a taxi."

She mentioned that under the Road Traffic Act, the sticker on the taxi could be considered as an advertisement and as per the law, it is a punishable offence to carry out an advertisement without prior approval from the respective authority.

A spokesman from Premier Taxis later commented on the incident and said that their company has asked the cabby to remove the sticker. Currently, they are conducting an investigation on the same issue, said the spokesperson.