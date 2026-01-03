Tatum Games Launches MIKROS Marketing: A "One-Click Go Viral" Solution for Indie Game Studios

MIKROS Marketing leverages an expansive gamer network, millions of influencers, and real-world activations to outperform traditional ad networks.
Tatum Games today announced the release of MIKROS Marketing, a revolutionary marketing engine designed specifically for indie game developers struggling to compete in a saturated advertising landscape dominated by Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads.
Powered by the MIKROS ecosystem, the new one-click marketing solution connects game developers to a network of:
- Growing 250,000+ highly targeted gamers across partnered Discord communities
- 3.2+ million influencers via agency partners
- Real-world activations and events through Tatum Tech
The service addresses industry-wide issues such as ineffective targeting, low ROI, and unnecessary ad rejections.
Key Benefits
- Instant campaign activation
- Highly targeted gamer audiences
- Automated influencer matching
- Integrated analytics via MIKROS Analytics
- Lower costs than traditional ad networks
"Indie game developers don't just need ads, they need attention," said Leonard Tatum. "MIKROS Marketing gives them the advantage they deserve."
Game Developers/Studios can learn more at: https://developer.tatumgames.com/
About Tatum Games
Tatum Games empowers indie game developers and small game studios with unrivaled access to industry data and community. Through cutting-edge technology and community programs, Tatum Games combines analytics, marketing, and Network Effects to help game studios succeed while fostering social impact, including tech education and access for underrepresented youth.