Tatum Games Launches MIKROS Marketing: A "One-Click Go Viral" Solution for Indie Game Studios

MIKROS Marketing leverages an expansive gamer network, millions of influencers, and real-world activations to outperform traditional ad networks.

Tatum Games today announced the release of MIKROS Marketing, a revolutionary marketing engine designed specifically for indie game developers struggling to compete in a saturated advertising landscape dominated by Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and TikTok Ads.

Powered by the MIKROS ecosystem, the new one-click marketing solution connects game developers to a network of:

Growing 250,000+ highly targeted gamers across partnered Discord communities

3.2+ million influencers via agency partners

Real-world activations and events through Tatum Tech

The service addresses industry-wide issues such as ineffective targeting, low ROI, and unnecessary ad rejections.

Key Benefits

Instant campaign activation

Highly targeted gamer audiences

Automated influencer matching

Integrated analytics via MIKROS Analytics

Lower costs than traditional ad networks

"Indie game developers don't just need ads, they need attention," said Leonard Tatum. "MIKROS Marketing gives them the advantage they deserve."

Game Developers/Studios can learn more at: https://developer.tatumgames.com/

About Tatum Games

Tatum Games empowers indie game developers and small game studios with unrivaled access to industry data and community. Through cutting-edge technology and community programs, Tatum Games combines analytics, marketing, and Network Effects to help game studios succeed while fostering social impact, including tech education and access for underrepresented youth.