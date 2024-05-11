Tatiana Girardi: OnlyFans Model Faces Backlash for Branding Male Flight Attendant 'Limp Noodle' after He Didn't Lift Her Suitcase into Overhead Bin

An OnlyFans model is facing backlash for disparaging a male flight attendant, labeling him a 'weakling' and a 'limp noodle' after he declined to lift her luggage into an overhead bin on a plane. Tatiana Girardi, a Crossfit athlete and influencer from Cali, Colombia, shared a photo of an Avianca crew member with her two million Instagram followers.

In the caption, she slammed the flight attendant for not handling her suitcase on his own. In the now-deleted post, the model wrote: "There are limp noodles around here. Take note: I asked this guy, 'Can you help me lift the suitcase?'" "And he goes, 'Between the two of us...'" she added.

Unnecessary Rant, Now Facing Backlash

'I felt so sorry for this weakling. I told him, "Relax, I can do it myself!"'

Jay Robert, a senior cabin crew member for Emirates, commented on Girardi's post on his popular Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge network, describing her as 'entitled' and 'sexist'.

"This is not an Avianca flight attendant issue, a lazy flight attendant issue, a strong or weak flight attendant issue, or a male or female issue," Robert wrote.

She continued, "This suitcase is your issue, and your responsibility is to lift it. If you can't manage it, check it.

"The response you said this crew member gave you is the correct response that flight attendants worldwide are trained to give.

"We can assist you, but we are not to lift bags alone. We don't do this because it's not our responsibility, our health and well-being are not worth your suitcase.

Too Demanding

Robert continued, writing, "At many airlines, if the crew is injured lifting luggage, they are not even covered by medical benefits. Many crew members have had their careers ruined by lifting heavy bags, which is why airlines do not allow crew to lift bags.

"In my opinion, your comment is not only entitled but also sexist, as you think the female crew shouldn't be held accountable if they decline to lift your bag, but if a man only offers to assist but not lift himself, he's lazy, weak, and less of a man because he wishes to protect his health and job.

"As someone who had their career derailed due to back injuries from helping passengers, I, for one, applaud my fellow male crew member for not allowing toxic gender stereotypes of what men should do for women to influence his actions."

Jay's post has garnered over 650 comments, with several people expressing their agreement with his perspective.