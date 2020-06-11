Modelling bombshell Tarsha Whitmore seems to have been born to look insanely hot. The stunner has shared a sultry Instagram photo that has left fans drooling on the internet. In the latest Instagram update, Tarsha is seen wearing a barely-there skimpy white thong bikini swimsuit in which she looks smoking hot. The sultry post has grabbed the attention of millions of social media users, garnering almost 36,000 likes and views. This isn't the first time Tarsha is sending fans' pulses racing on social media. Earlier, in several similar updates, Tarsha had made fans go gaga over her tanned body.

The new Instagram photo of the sexy model has taken the internet by storm. Her 841,000 followers on Instagram have flooded the diva's account with messages admiring her insane figure and hot looks. In the photo, Tarsha is seen posing at the edge of a wooden deck. She sexily gazes at the camera which captures her sizzling expression.

The modelling queen has made many headlines on various media platforms for her social media photos and videos. Apart from her modelling shoots, Tarsha is known to speak up against wrong actions in society. After the recent George Floyd murder, the diva posted a message on her official Instagram handle to stand up against racism and support the Black Lives Matter campaign.

"I'm sure many of you have seen all of the disturbing stories I've posted over the past few days. I'm sure you all understand that we need to do better. Who are we if we ignore the suffering of others? The fact that in 2020 people still have to be educated on how to treat another person truly makes my blood boil, but it's the unfortunate reality of the world we live in & it's been this way for hundreds of years," wrote the diva on Instagram.