Tang Yu: AI-Powered Humanoid Robot Is Now Appointed As CEO of A Chinese Company; Virtual Female Robot Will Oversee Operations At Fujian NetDragon Websoft

A Chinese company has appointed a robot as its CEO. Tang Yu, an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot, is now the executive head of Fujian NetDragon Websoft.

Tang Yu was appointed last week in this powerful position of Fujian NetDragon Websoft, which develops and operates multiplayer online games and also creates mobile applications.

World's First

Tang Yu has become the world's first robot to hold an executive position in any company.

As CEO, Tang Yu will be at the forefront of the company's 'organizational and efficiency department'. The robot will be responsible for overseeing operations at the popular Chinese gaming and metaverse company, according to Metro.

Tang Yu Will Oversee Operations

The female robot will also be responsible for streamlining process flow, enhancing the quality of work tasks, and improving the speed of execution.

Dr. Dejian Liu, chairman of NetDragon, stated that the company believes that the future of corporate management is AI.

Liu highlighted that the appointment of Tang Yu represents the company's commitment to truly embrace the use of AI to "transform the way we operate our business, and ultimately drive our future strategic growth."

Female Robot Will Enhance Quality of Work Tasks

The robot will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in daily operations, as well as to enable a more effective risk management system, according to Metro.

The company also claimed that the robot will play a crucial role in talent development and will ensure to maintain an efficient workplace for all.

Algorithms Behind Tang Yu Will Expand

NetDragon has also pointed out that it will continue to expand on our algorithms behind Tang Yu to build an open, interactive, and highly transparent management model as we gradually transform into a metaverse-based working community.

The metaverse market is believed to be worth $280 billion by 2025 and experts claim that big tech giants such as Microsoft and Meta will definitely invest in it.

