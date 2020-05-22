Instagram sensation Tammy Hembrow is back with another sexy social media update that has taken the internet by storm lately. The diva who is known for making headlines with her sultry images has left fans spellbound.

According to the latest Instagram update, Hembrow is seen wearing a sexy body-hugging plaid jumpsuit in which she looked smoking hot. The diva's social media update has created much buzz among the audience on the internet and fans can't keep calm. Reports have it that the photo has managed to rack up more than 150,000 times on the photo-sharing platform.

In the eye-catching pictures, Tammy also wore her hair in a sleek low braid while she paired her zippered neckline dress with a matching belt. This isn't the first time Tammy making heads turn in a hot and sexy outfit. The diva had earlier donned a barely-there bikini swimsuit that left hearts racing on social media. The sexy photo grabbed as many as 337K eyeballs. Several fans flooded the comment section with messages defining the diva's beauty and expressing their love and lust for her.

Instagram Post Garnered Over 1,000 Comments

Meanwhile, her new Instagram post managed to get more than 1,000 comments from her fan followers on her Instagram page. Tammy loves to show off her figure online. Tammy was also seen flaunting her assets and perky derriere in the new photo that has left millions of fans breathless on the social media platform.

Not only one but series of photos has been posted by the diva to keep her fans engaged with her official Instagram page. As per the diva's official Instagram account. tammy has a whopping 11.3M followers and more fans are pouring in. On of tammy's fans wrote, "My niece says you're just like Elsa with long hair ❤️". Well, Tammy does look like a princess.

Check out the Latest Picture of Tammy Hembrow on Social Media: