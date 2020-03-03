A local agency in Russia confirmed that the highest volcano in the country has erupted earlier this week. The towering clouds of ash and smoke produced by the volcano prompted the agency to raise its warning level. The volcano that erupted has been identified as Klyuchevskaya Sopka. This volcano is characterized by its conical shape, which was formed through multiple layers of hardened lava.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka's History

According to scientists, Klyuchevskaya Sopka is known as the highest mountain on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia. Due to its status and elevation of about 15,580 feet, it is regarded as the tallest active volcano in Russia.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka got formed about 6,000 years ago. Its first recorded eruption occurred in 1697. As noted by scientists, Klyuchevskaya Sopka's active status has triggered other neighbouring volcanoes such as Bezymianny, Karymsky, Kizimen, Shiveluch and Tolbachik. Many of these volcanoes have maintained their active statuses following Klyuchevskaya Sopka's first eruption.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka's Latest Explosion

On Monday, Russia's Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) reported that Klyuchevskaya Sopka had an explosive eruption. Although the eruption was only classified as moderate, the team noted that the volcano produced volcanic clouds filled with ash and steam that were about 18,040 to 19,680 feet.

According to KVERT's report, the plume generated by the volcano has started travelling westward. The latest report indicated that the plume has already travelled about nine miles from the volcano.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka's Warning Level

Ashfall was not detected in the populated areas near the volcano. However, the town of Kozyrevsk in Kamchatka Krai will most likely experience ashfall since it is in the direct path of the volcanic plume. Due to the volcano's latest eruption, KVERT raised its aviation code to orange, which is the second-highest warning level. This means that Klyuchevskaya Sopka is still in danger of erupting and when it does, it could produce volcanic plumes that are high enough to affect the operations of passing aircraft.

"A moderate explosive eruption of the volcano continues. Ash explosions up to 16,400-23,000 ft (5-7 km) a.s.l. could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect low-flying aircraft," KVERT stated.