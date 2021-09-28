Taliban's One-Eyed Mullah Could Get Access to 150 Nukes, Warns Donald Trump's Former Security Advisor

The Taliban's infamous one-eyed Mullah Nooruddin Turabi could be handed 150 nuclear weapons after the Biden administration's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

John Bolton, Donald Trump's former security advisor, has warned that Taliban taking control of Afghanistan could eventually spill over into Pakistan. Bolton stated that if the Islamists take control of Pakistan, they could get their hands on 150 nuclear weapons and launch them at will.

''The Taliban in control of Afghanistan threatens the possibility of terrorists taking control of Pakistan. That means maybe 150 nuclear weapons in the hands of terrorists,'' said Donald Trump's former security advisor John Bolton to the US station WABC 770.

At present, Pakistan has an arsenal of approximately 160 nuclear weapons and is controlled under the Prime Minister's leadership and the country's military system. The nuclear arsenal includes 102 land-based missiles, F-16 combat aircrafts with 24 nuclear launchers.

Bolton also stated that President Biden has ''lost his grip on his own administration's foreign policy'' and is the only person to be blamed for creating immeasurable chaos in the war-torn region.

The one-eyed Mullah, Nooruddin, is now among the Taliban's top brass and is given charge of Afghanistan's prison system. He issued a grim worded statement saying that amputations and brutal executions will return to Afghanistan under their rule.

After being criticized by governments around the world for his grim warning on punishments, Nooruddin hit out saying that the Taliban will decide its own rules and nobody else has the right to tell them how to govern. The Mullah also stated that the law is based on the Quran.

''Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments. No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran,'' said the Mullah to Associated Press.

Days after the U.S departed from Afghanistan, the Taliban paraded with hundreds of US-made weapons, Humvees, armoured vehicles, and also performed a fly-past on a Black Hawk helicopter with a Taliban flag.

However, Joe Biden has blamed the chaos in Afghanistan on his predecessor Donald Trump.