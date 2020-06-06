The Taliban has released 36 Afghan detainees from custody in the Farah province on Saturday and handed them to the security forces as a part of the latest round of the prisoner swap.

However, the governor of the Farah province, Mohammad Shuaib Sabit, stated that a few of the prisoners who were released were only citizens, as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

The exchange of prisoners is part of the US-Taliban peace deal that was inked in Doha on February 29 to facilitate the intra-Afghan dialogue for finding a political solution to Afghanistan's prolonged war and withdrawal of the US-led forces from the country.

Under the agreement, the Afghan government has to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners for the exchange of 1,000 security forces languishing in Taliban custody. So far, the government has released 2,700 Taliban detainees, while the Taliban has freed over 420 prisoners, 73 of them during the last few days from Balkh, Logar, Kunduz, Paktia, Paktika and Khost provinces.

