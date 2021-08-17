Taliban Prepare 'Hit List' of Sex Slaves, Rape Gangs on the Prowl for Young Women - Reports

Taliban soldiers have been searching ruthlessly for women and girls across Afghanistan to marry and subject them to sexual violence and slavery, according to a report in the Daily Mail. The report stated that the Jihadi commanders have ordered to prepare a list of young women who would be forcefully married to the Taliban soldiers as a reward for victory.

Taliban 'Hit List 'of Young Women



According to reports, women in Afghanistan have conveyed concern over their survival under Taliban rule. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office, had said in a statement earlier that they are aiming to bring "genuine Islamic law" for women to keep them in line with religious ethics. On the other hand, it was alleged that the Taliban leaders were forcing girls and women, aged 12-45, to marry their fighters and serve as their sex slaves.

Shocking reports by The Sun and the Daily Mail revealed that the Taliban officials have ordered the local leaders to hand over a list of women, who they refer to as "qhanimat" or "spoils of war" to offer them as a prize of victory to the soldiers and forcing them to serve as their "wives".

The list includes unmarried girls and widowed women between 12-45 age and the gang's merciless hunt for them to oppress and torture them with life-long enslavement, reports stated. It is believed to be the Taliban's strategy to add more manpower to their military by offering them wives.

The Taliban rule was barbaric in the 90s when the militants brutally assaulted and exploited the females in Afghanistan. Although the Taliban leaders have claimed that they have changed their stand for women and their rights, their recent actions contradict their statement.

The current situation of the country paints the same old picture of the 90s for Afghani women, reports from the country suggest.